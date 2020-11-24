While being a milestone in the history of victims of violent crime, this year’s Tree of Angels ceremony will be different than in previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People Against Violent Crimes, along with the criminal justice community, invites families and friends of victims of violent crime, as well as survivors of a violent crime, to join together virtually in remembrance of those whose lives have been forever changed.
The event can be viewed at 6 p.m. Dec. 1, at treeofangels.org, peopleagainstviolentcrime.org, or the Tree of Angels Facebook page. The event can also be viewed On Demand.
This year marks 30 years of a tradition that honors thousands of victims and their families to bring comfort throughout the holiday season. Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a proclamation recognizing Dec. 1 through Dec. 7 as Tree of Angels Week.
“At this time, I encourage all Texans to support victims, their families, and those who work to prevent these crimes from taking place,” said Gov. Abbott. “As a state, our continued goal is to ensure the safety and security of all Texans as well as timely and effective justice, and to bring healing to victims and their loved ones.”
Mary Sue Woods started the local chapter of Tree of Angels after her son Jeffrey was murdered in 1999. The event is traditionally held during the first week of December in Calhoun County. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event has been canceled.
“The event provides a place at Christmas time to remember our loved ones that were taken from us by a violent crime. It brings comfort to be with others that have lost somebody,” said Woods. “It gives the victims’ children a place where their parents’ memories are kept alive. They know they aren’t the only ones that this has happened to. We have young adults that have grown up attending the Tree of Angels. Some bring their children now.”
The local Tree of Angels event annually features pictures of victims on display along with a personalized candle. A special Christmas tree adorned with angel ornaments is dedicated to their memory. The victims’ names are announced, and a PowerPoint presentation is shown. Local law enforcement officers serve as tree ushers.
For more information or to have a loved one remembered during the 2021 Tree of Angels, contact Woods at 361-550-7481.