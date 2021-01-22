Trinity Shores of Port Lavaca Senior Living Center will host a special Stuff the Cruiser event from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 23.
Trinity Shores Marketing Director Brenda McMahan and Executive Director Betty Medlin said a law enforcement vehicle will be on site during the event and community members are asked to fill the cruiser with brand new or very gently used stuffed animals. Members of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department and the Port Lavaca Police Department will also be at the event. Popcorn, hot chocolate and coffee will be available.
“Later we will deliver them (stuffed animals) to the first responders to give out the children that need comfort during a hard time,” said McMahan.
Trinity Shores residents are doing their part by helping to get the word out about the event. Many of the residents are asking their family members to bring stuffed animals to donate and also to help spread the word to their friends as well.
McMahan said the residents are always looking for ways to connect with the community and they want to help others.
“They love it,” McMahan said. “It brings a smile to their face when we help others. We are just hoping it would bring a sense of comfort and a smile to a child’s face.”
Trinity Shores hopes to fill the cruiser completely full of stuffed animals. Community members can drop off items at the facility any time during office hours until Tuesday, Jan. 26. The stuffed animals will be delivered Friday, Jan. 29.