Thrilled. Excited. Happy.
Those were the words moviegoers used to describe their feelings about the re-opening of Twin Dolphins Cinema.
And what was on the screen didn’t matter as much as being there with popcorn, nachos, and a drink in hand.
“We are excited,” said Josh Reyes, who attended the re-opening on Friday night with Kyrsten Carreon. “We love going to the movies and have missed going.”
The cinema has been shuttered for more than a year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But, with more people getting vaccinated and case numbers going down, businesses are starting to re-open.
Owner Nancy Walraven said that after a year, it was good to be able to re-open the cinema for the community.
“Most of our customers this first weekend were our ever faithful, friendly faces who were very happy to be back and said, ‘We missed you,’ when they came up to the box office,” said Walraven.
“I am so glad it’s back. Twin Dolphins is small, inexpensive, and keeps the money here with local businesses,” said Debra Sonsel. “They have great popcorn, and I am thrilled to be here.”
As businesses re-open, many are keeping their COVID-19 guidelines in place. Masks were required in the theatre, except when seated.
“Everyone was very respectful and followed our guidelines. We have every other row closed to allow for social distancing, and they arrived at different times, which made it easier to get everyone into the auditorium without any crowding,” said Walraven.
“We look forward to getting back to our regular routine and being able to provide our community with a place to get out of the house and to go see the movies,” she said.
And moviegoers echoed that sentiment.
“It’s great to see a movie – any movie,” said Ben Curlee.