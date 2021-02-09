Calhoun County first responders were called to a fatal accident on SH 35 South near Garza Road Monday evening.
The accident was a head-on collision between a 2009 GMC Sierra traveling north and a 2013 Chrysler traveling south, according to DPS Sergeant Rueben San Miguel.
According to San Miguel, Joseph Richard Wheeler, 58, of Port Lavaca, crossed the centerline and hit the Chrysler driven by 28-year-old Dylan-Michael Peter Edward, of Livingston.
Justice of the Peace Wesley Hunt pronounced Edward dead at the scene at 7 p.m., and Wheeler was transported by Calhoun County EMS to Memorial Medical Center where he was declared dead at 7:59 p.m.
San Miguel said the crash is still under investigation at this time.