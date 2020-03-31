Calhoun County ISD Teachers and students began their remote learning classes on Monday.
CCISD announced in a special school board meeting to convert face-to-face classes to remote learning due to the epidemic of COVID-19.
Two Travis Middle School teachers, Ryan Smiga and Rachel Grant, talked about their transition from face-to-face to remote learning.
Smiga is a seventh-grade Science, STEM, and Robotics teacher at Travis, and he said the transition is “different” for him.
“In face to face, I get to see all my students, and there is a set schedule with the bells,” Smiga said. “Remote learning is lonely. Yes, you have all the time in the world, but I am a scheduled person.”
Smiga has been teaching for 16 years, and he said he has never used the “remote technology” before.
He said it is weird for him because he can’t interact with all of his students.
“I might still be able to talk and see them through video conference calls online,” Smiga said. “But that is not the same, and I know not all of the students will participate or are not able to because of lack of resources.”
Smiga talked about the preparation for his remote learning class. He said that his classes are focused on things that he and students were supposed to do after their return from spring break.
Smiga’s seventh graders were supposed to visit the “Tejano Wetlands” to classify wildflowers, but he’ll bring the wetlands to his students through remote learning.
“I am bringing the Wetlands to the students through remote learning by giving them pictures of several wildflowers from the Wetlands,” Smiga said. “And then they have to use a dichotomous key to figure out what the common and scientific name of each flower is.”
Another teacher, Grant, talked about dealing with the remote learning transition.
Grant is a first-year seventh grade Math and Honors Math teacher at Travis, and she said it’s a little stressful, but it is something she has done as a teacher.
“I have done online classes while I was in college, so I have had a general idea of what I could do for my students,” Grant said. “But it’s still different being the teacher in transitioning to this type of teaching/learning.”
Grant talked about prepping her remote class, and she is using the “template” given by the school district.
“I am completely thankful for that guidance from our administration,” Grant said. “It has been helpful in getting lessons set up for us to share with students.”
Many teachers will be working from home due to remote learning, and Grant said, “it’s a bit odd” working from home.
Grant said she already brought work home like most teachers before the remote learning happened, but she added having her class online and not being there “in person” with her students is different.
“I’m still trying to figure things out and learning how to make this experience the best for the students, and so far it’s mostly been good,” Grant said.
What both Smiga and Grant have in common during this situation is that they miss the face-to-face interaction with their students.
“I will greatly miss seeing and interacting with every single one of my students,” Smiga said. “I will try to set up conference calls with each class so students can ask questions and also see their classmates every once in a while.”
Smiga said he is doing his best to reach “each and every student” that he teaches to ensure they’ll learn and have fun, even though it’ll be at home.
Grant said she misses all of her students and getting to talk to them and see “how they are doing.”
Grant has already been asked by her to students to do a videoconference with her, so they can “work through their lessons together” like they would do face-to-face.
Grant later talked about continuing to teach under the remote learning system.
“I feel pretty fortunate that I am still getting to do my job and do what I love doing,” Grant said. “It may not be the ‘normal’ way of teaching, but I’m so thankful that I can still teach and be there for my students, even if it’s not in a ‘normal’ school setting.”