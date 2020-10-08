Calhoun County businesses will be able to operate at 75 percent capacity on Oct. 14 following the new metric Governor Greg Abbott announced in his Executive Order GA32.
The GA32 metric for calculating hospitalization rate is seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent. This order supersedes Executive Order GA30, where the hospitalization rate was calculated by seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID- 19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of all hospitalized patients exceeds 15 percent.
Our hospital region now has a 10 percent capacity of hospitalized patients versus hospital capacity for a rolling seven-day average under the new order’s metric.
Bars will also be able to open at 50 percent capacity under the new order with county approval.