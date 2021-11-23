It’s a simple thing to do to help seniors in the upcoming colder months; buy a pair or two of warm socks and donate them as part of the United Way Socks for Seniors campaign.
“It’s the first time for us, and hopefully, it will become an ongoing campaign,” said United Way Executive Director Wendy Cabrera. “We’re trying to do something to give back to the community.”
It is a project that is easy yet meets a need for the community in the colder months.
“It’s something that will help keep seniors’ feet warm,” Cabrera said. “I’ve seen other organizations and United Ways doing it, and it seemed like it was something good for the seniors.”
Donations can be dropped off at H-E-B, International Bank of Commerce, the YMCA, Anchored in Love, Southern Sass Boutique, Point Comfort City Hall, Dick’s Food Store in Seadrift, and Jeco’s Marine and Tackle in Port O’Connor.
“We wanted to find a (donation location) in Seadrift and Port O’Connor to make it easier if a resident wants to participate,” said Cabrera.
In addition, there is an online option to donate on the United Way’s website, www.unitedwaybythebay.org. Click on the orange donate button to access the Donate To Socks for Seniors Drive page.