It’s still 2020. And as it has gone for most of the year, events have been canceled or changed to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
United Way’s annual fundraiser is no exception.
“We have been looking at the process of making donations a lot easier,” said United Way Executive Director Wendy Cabrera. The pandemic made “it easier to make the choice since we can’t do the actual presentations. So we had to come up with a way to it without being face-to-face.”
That is through an online donation program at www.unitedwaybythebay.org, the organization’s website.
“The new app allows people to create an online account with their debit card, and they can select one time, monthly or our new feature, round-up,” said Cabrera.
Clicking on the donate button at the top right presents three ways to donate – a one-time donation, a monthly donation, and a round-up.
“The new feature, round-up, allows a donation through swiping a debit card and rounding up the amount to the next dollar,” she explained. “The donor can set the total amount they want to give through the round-up option.”
Text “Calhoun” to 26989 for donation information.
Cabrera said they brought the website closer to home by using residents’ pictures rather than stock photos for their slideshows and videos.
“We thought the community would connect better. This is a first for us,” said Cabrera.
And, the organization got some help from J.J. Cabrera in making the videos and slideshows with voice-overs.
“He worked hard on these videos,” said Cabrera.
J.J. Cabrera was home after receiving his master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma because a job he had lined up fell through due to COVID-19.
“He came home, and while he job-searched, we were sitting talking one night and game planned and put the video all together. He worked hard on it and did a great job.” He has now left again to take up the job he lost due to the pandemic.
The campaign technically started Aug. 1 and is ongoing. It co-chaired by Linda Caruthers and Marina Crabtree.