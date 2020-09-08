Wear a mask.
That simple piece of advice is what Ron Langford, Calhoun County Veteran’s Services officer, has to offer after his recovery from the coronavirus.
“Do what they tell us to do – wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, and stay away from people,” he said.
Langford said his experience wasn’t as bad or as long as some other folks’, and he did not have to be intubated or put on a ventilator. “I was just sick for a couple of days,” he explained.
It all started with a cough so bad that his wife marched him to DeTar Hospital in Victoria.
“I had none of the symptoms of COVID – no temperature, no aches – just a bad cough. I was admitted right away, and the quickie test came back positive for COVID,” he said. Langford also had a case of pneumonia.
Taken to the fourth floor, he underwent x-rays and other tests all the while hoping it was a false positive because he said he was doing pretty well.
“I never had any fever, and my oxygen level was good, never fell below 93, did not lose my taste, just had a horrible cough,” he said.
He was stuck on that floor where nurses came by twice a day to draw blood or to offer the 10 to 12 pills he was taking.
“When I was finally discharged, I counted at least 31 holes where they stuck my hand drawing blood every four hours the first few days,” he said. “My hand hurts. They said I had great veins but that they were crooked and moved. I said, thank you so much.”
Langford noted he was a “high-risk category guy”, but COVID-19 affects different organs in different ways as well as people in different ways as well.
“I was really sick, and they monitored my heart all the time, though it was pretty routine,” he said. “Every time I turned around they were taking vitals. They’d wake you up from a perfectly good sleep to check your vitals.”
And despite that, Langford said the nurses and support staff worked hard. They had 33 patients, and he said the nurses were never under five patients each.
“They were understaffed and wore PPE all the time for the whole shift. They were bundled up. One said it was like being in a sauna all day – double masks, gloves, PPE, rubber suits. I felt sorry for them. They were so busy all the time.”
Despite all that, Langford said being in a hospital room where the only visitors were the nurses taking vitals “warps on the mind, sitting there … I guess what was going through my mind was, is this real?”
“It scared us. I have a grandson-in-law in St. Louis who was put on a ventilator and was in the hospital 13 to 15 days, and he was only 34 or 35. Young. He picked it up from a co-worker, and we almost lost him. Thankfully, we didn’t for his wife and two young children,” he said.
Langford was in the hospital for six days, and the Veteran’s Services Office was closed for another two weeks while he was in quarantine. “I did one more week in quarantine to make sure – so between that and the hospital I was out 21 days,” he said.
Langford said he was happy to be back to work, helping clients with their needs, and he gives all the credit to his wife for making him go to the hospital.
“The wife knows, so you better pay attention. I give her all the credit for hauling me to DeTar.”