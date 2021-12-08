Victims of violent crimes will be remembered during the annual Calhoun County Tree of Angels at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at a new location. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held at the Calhoun County Fairground pavilion.
Mary Sue Woods started the local chapter of Tree of Angels after her son Jeffrey was murdered in 1999. The event is traditionally held during the first week of December in Calhoun County.
“This will be the 18th year in Calhoun County,” said Woods. “Those that have lost a loved one due to a violent crime look forward to attending at Christmastime to remember their loved ones.”
Woods said the event is for Calhoun and surrounding counties such as Jackson and Victoria. Woods said they have families who attend from as far away as Goliad and Cuero. She said many were disappointed that the event was not held locally last year. Instead, the event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the ceremony has been moved to the pavilion to increase safety.
“The event provides a place at Christmastime to remember our loved ones that were taken from us by a violent crime. It brings comfort to be with others that have lost somebody,” said Woods. “It gives the victims’ children a place where their parents’ memories are kept alive. They know they aren’t the only ones that this has happened to. We have young adults that have grown up attending the Tree of Angels. Some bring their children now.”
The event will be slightly different this year, being outdoors.
“We won’t have pictures and candles on display this year,” said Woods. “We will have a PowerPoint victims’ tribute with pictures. We will continue to adorn the tree with ornaments.”
This year, the Calhoun High School Navy ROTC will open the program by presenting the colors. Law enforcement and first responders will follow. Also new this year is a candlelight vigil where Judge Alex Hernandez will speak to the audience. The names of 208 victims of violent crimes are scheduled to be called. Judge Nancy Pomykal will address the children of victims of violent crimes upon the lighting of the special Christmas tree adorned with angel ornaments dedicated to the victims’ memory. Wendi DuVall, Victoria Police Department Crime Victim’s Coordinator, will dedicate the tree.
A wide array of law enforcement officers is scheduled to attend the event this year. Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd, Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr, Jackson County Sheriff Andy Lauderback, Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery, Dewitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen, Port Lavaca Police Chief Colin Rangnow, Edna Police Chief Rick Boone, Ganado Police Chief David Merritt, Point Comfort Police Chief Troy Baxter, Seadrift Police Chief Leonard Bermea Jr., and a representative of Shane Patton, Calhoun County District Attorney Dan Heard, Victoria District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson, Jackson County District Attorney Pam Guenther, Calhoun County Independent School District Chief R. Duke, along with numerous justice of the peace officers, constables, and family members have plans to attend.
For more information or to have a loved one remembered during the 2021 Tree of Angels, contact Woods at 361-550-7481.