The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in Calhoun County but supplies disappear almost as soon as they are received.
Erin Clevenger, chief nursing officer for Memorial Medical Center, said they have moved into Phase 1B, which allows for the vaccine to be given to people 65 and old and those with chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes.
“It’s stressful because everyone is looking for the vaccine. I’m getting hundreds of phone calls a day,” she said, noting the calls are coming from across the state.
Residents can call MMC to be put on a waiting list for the vaccine that meets the Phase1B criteria. There are 1,000 names on the list as of Wednesday.
“A lot of these people are just calling on their on, it’s kind of sad that it’s not been announced publically,” she said.
The vaccine numbers are announced on Monday and it usually comes in on Tuesday at which time it is given out. Currently, Clevenger is seeking clarification on what they can do with any extra vaccine, if there is any, such as helping out another county.
Local doctors and nurses were vaccinated just before Christmas. Clevenger said none of them had become sick but had reported “pain at the injection site, which was expected, and a third reported feeling achy, having chills and feverish the following day. But the symptoms subsided after twelve hours.”
Around the city, H-E-B and Walgreens are receiving the vaccine. Both are following the guidelines for inoculation.
H-E-B Manager Mario Chavana encourages residents to go to the H-E-B website, www.heb.com to make an appointment to get the vaccination, when more becomes available, or to find out more information about the company’s rollout.
“We are out, of course, but it will be available as soon as it is made available to us,” said Chavana. He noted that H-E-B is following the guidelines set out by the government and following the phases as they open up.
CVS Pharmacy does not have the COVID-19 vaccine and Walmart did not wish to respond.