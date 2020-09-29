Point Comfort got a new mayor along with a new budget and tax rate for the fiscal year 2021 during the Sept. 24 meeting of the city council.
John Warren was sworn in as mayor during the meeting. Former Mayor Leslie Machicek resigned via e-mail Sept. 17, effective immediately.
Warren was the only resident to file to run for the mayoral seat in the May election, which was postponed until the Nov. 3 due to COVID-19.
After being sworn in by City Attorney Carly Wall, Warren ran the special-called meeting for public hearings on the budget and tax rate as well as approval of both.
During the public hearing on the tax rate, Commissioner Mitch McBride said he opposed increasing the rate as the council had raised it to the maximum last year.
“I just don’t think it should be increased considering the economy,” said McBride. “People are out of work. These are hard times, and it shouldn’t be raised this year.”
The council chose to adopt the rollback rate under the disaster declaration clause of Senate Bill 2. That rate would be $1.2358 per $100 valuation. Cities and counties under a disaster declaration can claim this only in the first year, and it lasts only for three years.
Wall explained that a calculation of the new rate would only add $5 to $100,000 of value.
“The proposed rate does not exceed the point where the city would have to call an election and would increase the individual taxpayer a nominal amount – a $5 increase for every $100,000,” she explained.
During the public hearing on the budget, the council agreed on a 4 percent pay raise across the board for all employees as well as creating a specific line item in the budget for overtime in order to track it better.
After the hearings were closed, Councilwoman Linda Brush made a motion to approve the budget with the 4 percent pay raise and a $5,000 line item for overtime that was seconded by McBride and approved by the council.
Brush also made the motion to approve the tax rate of $1.2358, which was approved by the council.
Also, the Point Comfort Municipal Development District met prior to the council meeting to approve its budget for 2021. The district had an ending fund balance of $927,185.71. The board had reduced the expected amount of sales tax income by 3 percent, which was the state guideline related to COVID-19.
The board’s budget was approved by the council.