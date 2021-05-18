This Memorial Day, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 31, Warrior’s Weekend will honor Texas Golden Crescent soldiers, marines, sailors, airmen and coast guardsmen who gave their lives in defense of this Nation. Patriots will be memorialized at the new Texas Golden Crescent Gold Star Memorial located at the Warrior’s Weekend Field of Honor, 4802 John Stockbauer Dr. in Victoria.
The event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend this dedication. Warrior’s Weekend asks that any family members from Calhoun, Dewitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties who are related to those killed in action since World War I make every effort to attend the dedication and share the stories of their loved ones with us as a tribute to their sacrifice.
The ceremony will begin promptly at 7:30 pm with the Crossroads Community Band that will play an appropriate selection of music. Following the band’s performance, Sergeant First Class Brandon Lloyd, USA (Ret) of Mobile, Alabama will share his story of his first Warrior’s Weekend, and the special connection he has to the Texas Golden Crescent Gold Star Memorial. SFC Lloyd was a US Army medic deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Attendees will also meet and visit with USN Veteran Eric Scarlett, the sculptor of the “Eternal Flame” which will be lighted inside the Memorial 24/7/365 in honor of our Killed in Action.
Gold Star Families please RSVP as soon as possible to 210-364-4512. For more information, contact Michael.petrash@gmail.com.