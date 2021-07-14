Port Lavaca residents were informed that the water conservation notices was lifted Wednesday afternoon.
The residents are being asked to conserve water due to a water main leak this morning.
Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority informed the city about a leak in the main line July 1, according to interim City Manager Jody Weaver.
Weaver said the repairs are happening today.
Residents are asked to wait to run nonessential loads of clothes, dishes and etc, as stated on the city’s Facebook page.
The post also added no irrigation, watering plants, washing cars, sidewalks and etc. at this time. “Only use water if you necessary have too.” Weaver said.
The water system is operating off of a finite amount of water in the two elevated water towers, according to the city’s Facebook page.
Weaver said once the city gets the “all clear” from GBRA, they’ll send out code red text and post an update on the city’s Facebook page.
The city was issued a boil water notice Monday and was rescinded Tuesday afternoon, but the city sent out a code red about conserving water at this time.