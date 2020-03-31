A question was asked, and Wavenet Wireless responded to Calhoun County ISD with hot spots for remote learning.
There are three spots currently – Calhoun County High School student parking lot, Seadrift School, and the back parking lot of J-R Elementary School.
“We worked together over time to create the hot spots, and Wavenet did quick work,” said Calhoun County ISD Superintendent Larry Nichols. “We appreciate Wavenet for what they did.”
Blair Kelly, one of the owners of Wavenet Wireless, said when the company started, it was with the intent to help the community.
“So we made sure we could do it to help the kids in school,” she said.
The school approached them, and they purchased the equipment to be able to provide the connections.
No password is needed. People can check their phones, and it should open, she said, which makes it easier for people to get into it.
Nichols said Monday was a troubleshooting day, and they planned to talk to other providers.
If necessary, the service would be expanded to other sites, he said,
“We’ll do it as long as the school thinks it is necessary,” said Kelly.