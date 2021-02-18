...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR NORTHERN BRUSH COUNTRY TO VICTORIA CROSSROADS...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT THIS MORNING...
Timing and Overview:
Another round of wintry precipitation is expected from early this morning to early this evening from the northern Brush Country to the Victoria Crossroads. For the northern Brush Country, freezing rain or sleet early this morning is expected to switch over to snow this afternoon. The snow may mix with rain at times this afternoon before ending early in the evening. Although light accumulations of ice and sleet are forecast, even a thin glaze of ice could cause hazardous road conditions for travelers across the northern Brush Country. Snow accumulations are expected to remain light, generally one inch or less. For the Victoria Crossroads, freezing drizzle or light freezing rain will cause a glaze of ice across the region today.
Additionally, wind chill values will range from 20 to 25 degrees across south Texas this morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon for all of south Texas.
South Texas Impacts:
Expected Accumulations: Ice accumulations of a light glaze in the Victoria Crossroads and up to one inch of snow expected across the northern Brush Country.
Impacts:
• Minor ice accumulations possible this morning through early this evening. Elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses may become slick and dangerous. Small tree branches may become ice covered and break causing isolated power outages. Snow could contribute to slick spots on roads.