Calhoun County received great amounts of rain during the month of May and in the first week of June, but it is not unusual during this time of year, according to National Weather Service in Corpus Christi senior meteorologist Weylon Collins.
Collins said the significant variance in time and space depends on the amount of moisture in the air and other factors.
“You can have several inches occur in one location, so that’s not unusual.” Collins said. “The ingredients of a thunderstorm are sufficient moisture, instability and lifting of air parcels”
Collins added rain could occur for several days if the weather pattern doesn’t change. The moisture in the atmosphere was “above normal” for this time of year and, combined with the upper level disturbance and other factors, it contributed to the heavy rainfall, he stated.
“Again, this is not unusual to have a certain amount of rainfall within a short period of time if you have, especially with this scenario, copious amount of moisture content.” Collins said.
Port Lavaca recorded between 15-20 inches of rain in May, according to NWS meteorologist Penny Harness. She added in May 2020 Port Lavaca recorded between four to six inches of rain.
The same weather pattern can occur over the next several months, according to Collins.
“We can have a scenario like this where we have copious amounts of moisture and an upper level disturbance can meander over the area,” Collins said.