Port Lavaca got a case of déjà vu as the city received more than 5 inches of rain between Monday and Tuesday in the final days of June.
Areas around Tilley Park had roads flooded from Half League Road to Leon Drive, just like May’s rain event.
Interim City Manager Jody Weaver explained the reason behind the floods. She said the area of the city which drains into a Corporation Ditch once again experienced street flooding.
“The northern portion of the watershed area drains down Half League and then through a single 60” storm pipe under the railroad to what is called the Corporation Ditch,” Weaver said.
Weaver said it is a concrete-lined ditch that runs along the railroad track from Main Street to Austin Street and then into an open ditch from Austin to FM 1090 and on to its outfall in Lavaca Bay north of the city’s Harbor of Refuge.
“In most rain events, this 60” pipe under the railroad is adequate, but with the high-intensity rain experienced Tuesday, it just was not big enough to drain the area fast enough to avoid street flooding,” Weaver said.
After the flooding from Hurricane Harvey, Weaver added, the city applied to the Texas General Land Office for a “Texas Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation Program Grant to construct $17 million of improvements to the Corporation Ditch.”
After May’s rains, the city sent photos to GLO as supporting documentation of the need for the grant, but Weaver said the city was informed that Port Lavaca did not get a high enough score to be approved for funding.
“Although the city will resubmit the application for a second round of funding if that becomes available, they are proceeding with seeking a proposal from an engineering firm to perform a drainage study targeting this watershed,” Weaver said.
The study proposed by an engineering firm will be used to establish the scope of a construction project that will affect the improvements to the drainage basin “for the budgeted dollars available,” Weaver said.
Weaver added, as part of the study, they’ll run cameras inside the line under the railroad to check for obstruction or damage.
“We recognize that other drainage improvements are needed, and other projects are in the planning phases,” Weaver said. “Recall that the city was awarded a $5 million grant to construct drainage improvements on the south side of town.”
The project is in the final stages of the engineering design, according to Weaver, and she added it should be ready for bid this summer.
“Such improvements take time, and we appreciate the city’s input and understanding as we work to bring these improvements to our community,” Weaver said.