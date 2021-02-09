City Engineer Jody Weaver was named interim city manager following a closed session of the Port Lavaca City Council regular meeting Monday night.
Councilman Jerry Smith made the motion to hire Weaver, effective Tuesday, Feb. 9, at an annual salary of $140,000 with other stipulations in the contract after the council reconvened following the closed session. Councilman Tim Dent seconded the motion, and it was approved unanimously.
Mayor Jack Whitlow thanked Richard Morton for filling in as interim city manager.
“He was an awesome mentor,” said Weaver.
“I was pleased to work with you and for the citizens of Port Lavaca,” said Morton.
The city had an interim city manager since April 1, 2020, when Bill DiLibero retired after the city council authorized the city attorney to draw up a retirement agreement.
Also, during the meeting, the council approved to start work on the engineering for the walking path at the bayfront.
Weaver said she spoke with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials about when the grant was going to be awarded and if the city could proceed with engineering.
“They said we could go ahead with the engineering as long as we don’t ask for reimbursement,” she said.
She recommended hiring Urban Engineering so that when the city has the grant, the engineering portion will be done, and it can be bid out. She noted the city needed to have $250,000 in dedicated park grant funds, and it would be available after paying for the engineering.
“We have a $500,000 budget and added $200,000 more,” she said, noting while some had been spent, there was still enough for the dedicated funds and the engineering costs.
Also, the board approved awarding the bid for the installation of backup generators that are part of a Hazard Mitigation grant the city received.
The backup generators will be placed in the wastewater treatment plant as well as the main lift station.
The grant totaled $640,867 with a 25 percent matching grant from the city.
Weaver said they had wanted to get this online before hurricane season if possible, so they advertised for bids in January and that G&W Engineering should have the specs for the rest of the generators ready to bid out soon.
She recommended that the low bid of $265,484 by Dawson Electric be awarded.
In other business, the council:
- Approved the continuation of the juvenile curfew ordinance following a public hearing
- Approved the annual Racial Profiling report as presented by Port Lavaca Police Chief Colin Rangnow
- Approved the appointment of Bill Regan to the city’s parks board
- Approved a request from the Cowboy Fellowship to use the Bayfront Pavilion for Easter Sunrise service
- Approved partnering with cities served by AEP to review AEP Texas Inc.’s requested final reconciliation of advanced metering costs and hiring legal representation
- Amended the Consultant Services agreement with Muniservices for sales tax compliance review
- Amended the Consultant Services agreement with Avenu Insights & Analytics, aka Muniservices, for franchise fee compliance review
- Amended the Consultant Services agreement for the fourth time with Avenu Insights & Analytics, aka Muniservices, for local hotel/motel occupancy tax field audit services
- Approved the final plat of Prosperity Bank Subdivision, 1107 State Highway 35 N
- Approved the application of Thomas Philips to provide taxicab services