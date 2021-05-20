Thursday morning, as sunny skies blanketed Calhoun County, the light of day found many in the county dealing with the aftermath of the storms that raged through the region Tuesday night and much of Wednesday, resulting in wide-spread flooding and damage.
The National Weather Service Corpus Christi station estimated that Port Lavaca received six to 10 or more inches of rain during the 24-hour period. The rapidly rising, and swiftly moving, water that covered multiple side-streets, along with major roadways, resulted in road closures throughout the county.
By 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Port Lavaca Fire Department, Police Department and Calhoun County EMS were advising motorists to stay off the roads as flooding and driving conditions worsened. Throughout Tuesday evening and Wednesday, PLFD performed 10 water rescues.
City of Port Lavaca Mayor Jack Whitlow declared a local disaster for the city, as did Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer for the county and Mayor Elmer Deforest for Seadrift.
Many of the flooded areas hit the hardest are not new to flooding during a rain event. However, others don’t typically see that kind of flooding.
“We have lived in this house for 30 years and we have never had water flood the streets and come up into our garage,” said Brookhollow subdivision resident, Pam De La Garza.
“It was unreal. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Jonathan McDonald who captured several photos of flooded roadways.
Port Lavaca City Manager Jody Weaver, explained why certain areas experienced heavy flooding, while others did not.
“During Wednesday's severe rainfall event, where the city received approximately 10-12-inches of rain overnight, many areas of the city experienced significant street flooding,” Weaver said. “The duration and magnitude of the flooding depended greatly on where and how the area drains.”
Weaver confirmed the hardest hit area, as far as duration of the high water, was Half League Road from SH 35 to Main Street, as well as the adjacent Bonorden subdivision and surrounding areas, including the portion of SH 35 west of Half League to the area around the Port Lavaca Auto Group dealerships.
“This entire watershed area drains down Half league and then through a single 60-inch storm pipe under the railroad to what is called the Corporation Ditch,” Weaver explained. “This is the concrete lined ditch that runs along the railroad track from Main Street to Austin and then into an open ditch from Austin to FM 1090 and on to its outfall in Lavaca Bay north of the city's Harbor of Refuge.”
Weaver said that in most rain events, the 60-inch pipe under the railroad is adequate, but not in the case of this week’s event.
“With the tremendous amount of rain, the city experienced in this event, it just was not big enough to drain the area fast enough to avoid street flooding,” she said. “After the flooding experienced in Hurricane Harvey, the city applied to the Texas General Land Office for a Texas Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation Program to construct $17 million of improvements to the Corporation Ditch.”
Weaver explained these proposed improvements include the installation of a larger capacity box culvert under the railroad, replacing the concrete lined portion of the ditch with a large box culvert, and widening the open ditch adding a few areas for detention along the canal.
“The GLO has been reviewing the applications and the city anticipates a response soon as to whether the application is approved,” Weaver stated. “After yesterday's rain event, the city is submitting a variety of photos and videos to the GLO to show in ‘real-time’ how important this project is to avoid similar flooding issues with future high rainfall events.”
Weaver said the city has budgeted $450,000 in this year's budget as potential match funds for the grant.
“In the event that the grant application is not successful, these budgeted funds will go towards a first phase project to add additional capacity under the railroad and Main Street,” she said. “We recognize that other drainage improvements are needed, and other projects are in the planning phases. Recall that the City was awarded a $5 million grant to construct drainage improvements on the south side of town. This project is in the final stages of engineering design and should be ready to bid this summer. Such improvements take time, and we appreciate residents’ input and understanding as we work to bring these improvements to our community.”
Residents that woke up to flooded homes, cars and roadways Wednesday morning and warnings from local officials to stay off the roadways, were also struggling about whether or not to send their children to school.
At 6:02 a.m. Wednesday, Calhoun County ISD officials stated that schools would be open and classes held as normal, though those that were tardy would not be penalized.
That decision didn’t last long. At 9:27 a.m., school officials announced that classes would be dismissed early and buses would begin afternoon routes at 12:30 p.m.
CCISD Superintendent Larry Nichols said at 5 a.m. he was gathering information from the county commissioners, TXDot and the sheriff’s office on the conditions inside the county.
“We gathered information as best we could at that time. And we did not know that there had been massive rain at different parts of the county.” Nichols said.
Sixty-percent of CCISD students were in attendance yesterday.
After getting the information about the flooded areas, Nichols said they dismissed students early and delayed classes two hours Thursday as a safety precaution.
The first job as the superintendent is to make sure that people are safe, Nichols said. On Thursday, Nichols said students and staff will not be penalized for Wednesday absences.
Though sunny skies are expected to prevail through Thursday, with dawn on Friday will come the chance of more rain.
According to the National Weather Service, scattered thunderstorms will be possible Friday through the weekend, possibly numerous over the Victoria Crossroads Saturday.
Storms will become isolated by the middle part of next week. A few storms could become strong along with a threat of locally heavy rainfall over the weekend. Additional rainfall would quickly run off, resulting in flash flooding of already swollen low lying areas, creeks and drainage basins.
As of Thursday afternoon, all major roadways in Calhoun County had reopened, though several side streets remain closed.
Staff reporter Jared Van Epps contributed to this article.