Come and get it. The Heritage Center, located at 2104 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca, is once again cooking and serving hot, savory meals to local senior citizens. After closing for the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, the center is serving hot meals from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Kitchen staff wear masks while serving meals,” said The Heritage Center Executive Director Monica Pelech. “After our clients receive their meal ticket, we spray hand sanitizer on their hands. We are practicing safe distancing, and our floor is marked for this. Our tables in the dining room will accommodate this amount with safe distancing. We are doing everything we can to limit the spread of the virus. ”
The center was serving an average of 1,000 meals a month, according to Pelech.
“Not being able to serve congregate meals has hurt our seniors because they have not been able to socialize like they once could,” she said. “Since most of our seniors are in the ‘risk group’ many are staying home. Since we reopened May 18th, we are averaging 15 clients for congregate meals.”
Pelech said she would like to see the center’s numbers go up.
“I believe it will take some time before our clients will feel good about going out again,” she said.
All surfaces that clients come in contact with are sanitized daily, such as doors, reception counter, donation box, tables, floors, etc. In order to practice safe distancing, the center can serve 36 clients at a time. There is a suggested donation of $5 per meal.
The Heritage Center client W. Daggs said he is happy the center is back in business.
“My wife is in the hospital, and I am alone all the time and love to come here to visit and eat. The food is so good and ample amount and can’t beat the suggested donation”.
At the current time, no activities, such as cards or dominoes, are being held at the center. However, Bingo will begin in June.
Meals on Wheels has continued to operate throughout the pandemic. Per instructions, volunteers wear masks when delivering meals and do not enter a client’s home. The Meals on Wheels program serves about 1,700 meals a month.