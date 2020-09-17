What's The Advantage of a Medicare Advantage Plan?

A Medicare Advantage Plan, or Medicare Part C, is available for anyone eligible for Medicare through private insurance companies. This coverage offers a great deal of flexibility and can be used with a variety of providers. You can even incorporate a Medical Savings Account plan into your Medicare Advantage Plan.
What's Covered?
Take a look at your needs to determine if a Medicare Advantage Plan is the right one for you. Most of these plans cover
your fitness membership
dental care and vision coverage
hearing screening
prescription drugs
clinic visits
hospital stays
If you use all of these services and are paying for them separately, getting on anAdvantage Plan may save you some money and will certainly simplify the bill-paying process.
Will I Be Able to Keep My Doctor?
While some Medicare Advantage Plans are tied to a Preferred Provider Option or a Health Maintenance Organization, you can use another plan, such as a High Deductible Medicare Advantage Plan, to make it possible for you to see your physician.
Emergency Coverage
In the event of an accident or a sudden illness, anemergency room visit will be covered by your Medicare Advantage Plan. Seniors need to take care when considering their emergency room needs, however. Visiting the emergency room for a non-emergency need may not be covered by Medicare Part B or C.
Eyes, Ears and Teeth
If you wear glasses and are concerned about the expense of the next pair, signing up for the Medicare Advantage Plan could protect your budget and lower your stress level. It's important to note that not all physicians are covered under every plan, so make sure that you discuss your needs and concerns with a professional for the most comprehensivemedicare decision help.
Compile a list of
your physicians, from crown to toes
gym fees
your maintenance drugs
your current payout for your current insurance
You can use this data to make a comparison from your current wellness expenses to your new Medicare Advantage Plan to make sure that your needs will be covered at least as well by the new plan.
Get all that data in front of you before you schedule an appointment to discuss investing in a Medicare Advantage Plan. Take a good look at what your out of pocket costs will be after your new insurance is in place. Consider calling your physicians to see if they differentiate between Medicare A, B and C so you can stick with the doctor you're most comfortable with.
Are All Medicare Advantage Plans The Same?
There are two different Medicare advantage plans - PPO and HMO. A Medicare HMO, or Health Maintenance Organization, plan offers a network of doctors, hospitals, and healthcare providers who have agreed to provide care at a certain rate. However, unless you’re experiencing an emergency you generally must receive care from an in-network Medicare doctor. Anything outside of your network will not be covered. A Medicare PPO, or preferred provider organization, plan gives you more control than HMO. With PPO, you can receive care from any provider whether they’re inside or outside of your network, but those outside your network will usually cost more.
Final Thoughts
Don’t take Medicare head on alone. Talk to a licensed medicare insurance agent. Fabian Ramirez has over 15 years of experience and expertise in helping individuals get all the necessary insurance to access doctors, hospitals, and medications so that they may live their most comfortable life. If you’re Medicare eligible, contact him today to discuss your options.