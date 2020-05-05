Two votes were the difference in the Port Lavaca City Council District 3 race.
Allen Tippit upset incumbent Jan Regan, 31 votes to 29.
“I am excited, and I look forward to serving the people of District 1,” said Tippit Saturday after learning he had won the race. “God bless, and I thank everyone who voted for me.”
In early voting, Tippit received 20 votes to 16 for Regan and 11 votes on Election Day to 13 for Regan. There were 60 votes cast in the race.
On Saturday, there were 97 votes at City Hall. In-person early voting and mail-in were 258 for a total of 355 votes.
Mayor Jack Whitlow won his eighth two-year term, defeating challenger Sylvia Chapa, 295 votes to 59.
“I appreciate all the support,” Whitlow said Saturday after seeing the results. “I am pleased and honored to serve the community.”
Whitlow said there were several projects that he wanted to see through, including business development and housing.
“I want to finish the Bayfront that was damaged by Hurricane Harvey,” he said.
District 1 Councilman Jerry Smith won reelection to a third three-year term. He defeated challenger William B. Harris, 59 votes to 11. Smith received 44 votes during the early voting period to 7 for Harris and 15 on Election Day to 4 for Harris.
“I want to thank the voters,” said Smith, adding he appreciated the residents’ support. “There are things I want to get done. I appreciate the support,” he said.
There were 83 votes cast on Saturday, and 258 were cast early or by mail.