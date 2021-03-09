By DD TURNER
Improving communications and fuel storage were two of the main areas of concern from the recent arctic freeze for local officials attending the Compare and Prepare Workshop.
Fuel availability was an issue for Calhoun County residents as the blackout left gas pumps inoperable. Port Lavaca Interim City Manager Jody Weaver said she had been in touch with power companies trying to keep the electricity on long enough for residents to get fuel as well as to power the water treatment plant and the wastewater treatment plant.
Commissioner Vern Lyssy said the county was purchasing a 1,000 fuel skid that could be placed somewhere with a generator like the landfill that would give people a chance to obtain fuel.
How to provide potable and unpotable water to residents under low water pressure conditions was also discussed, along with the spottiness of cell signals, a lack of power for the internet, downed landlines, and the continued loss of power.
“Without the cellphones, we had to do a lot of one-on-one – go old school – to communicate,” said Port Lavaca Mayor Jack Whitlow.
Also down was the city’s emergency announcement system, Code Red, leaving their website and Facebook as the only options to communicate.
Raquel Morales, 911 Executive Director, noted that in an emergency, it would be good to activate someone to handle the regular phone lines as 911 lines were inundated with calls from people just wanting information.
“Most were apologetic but couldn’t get information and were wanting to know what to do,” she said.
The group agreed that improving communications between the entities themselves as well as the general public was needed.
Attending the workshop were members of the Calhoun County Commissioners’ Court, City of Port Lavaca, Calhoun County EMS, Port Lavaca Fire Department, Port Lavaca Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun County Maintenance Department, Olivia Fire Department, Emergency 911, Emergency Management, Floodplain Administration and Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5.