POINT COMFORT – The port director informed the Calhoun Port Authority board at its June 9 meeting that the cost of insurance for the Port of Port Lavaca-Point Comfort increased this year.
Port Director Charles Hausmann said it had been a frustrating year trying to get coverage. He noted most companies don’t want to cover ports at this point due to the unusual amount of named storms in 2020 as well as a fire in the Houston Ship Channel.
To be fully covered, the price increased 48 percent – from $300,000 a year to $700,000 this year for $45 million in coverage.
Hausmann said they could get a less expensive policy but would have to go higher on the deductible.
“What we would save on the premium wasn’t cost-effective or economical,” he said in response to a question from Commissioner J.C. Melcher.
The port’s insurance expired in April. Hausmann said they were bound but had not cut the check, as the invoice had not yet been received.
Also, the Calhoun County Navigation Industrial Development Authority met to conduct a public hearing on the issuance of revenue bonds for the Max Midstream Texas, LLC, Project Series 2020A. There were no comments.
The CCNID authority then approved a resolution to recommend the issuance of the bonds. The Port Authority board approved the recommendation.
In other business, the board:
- Heard a report from Stalwart Strategies regarding the recent Texas legislative session and possible upcoming special sessions.
- Approved by a 5-1 vote, with Melcher voting against, advertising for bids for the LD-1 Dredging Project.
- Heard the port director’s report that May revenue tons were 368,292.20, bringing the fiscal year total to 3,326,030.90.
- Approved the Business/Economic Development Committee’s meeting.
- Took no action following a closed session.
- Approved payment of bills and associated fund transfers.