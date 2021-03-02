Port Lavaca businesses are recovering from the damages from Winter Storm Uri, and Port Lavaca Clinic is one of those businesses.
The clinic had to close during the week of the storm after pipes from several rooms inside the building burst.
Jennifer O’Riley, the practice administrator of Port Lavaca Clinic, said water was “gushing” from the ceilings from the second floor of the building.
At first, she thought the water was coming from the ceiling of the first floor. She called Port Lavaca Plumbing, and when walking the building with her husband, they realized the water was coming from the second floor.
“We came upstairs, and that’s when we found ceilings collapsed, water everywhere,” O’Riley said, “and downstairs it was just flooded in that particular area and one of the physician’s offices.”
The clinic was closed Monday and Tuesday, due to the storm, and was partially open Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Thursday and Friday, they had power but no water, O’Riley said.
O’Riley’s said the staff worked shifts since they didn’t have restrooms, and she added the clinic did Telehealth visits and urgent in-person visits.
Port Lavaca Plumbing was there on the spot for the clinic, O’Riley said.
One of the plumbers told O’Riley that the clinic is the “staple in this community, and we want to take care of you.”
The plumbers were “speedy” in getting the clinic reopened for the patients, but the damage was already done, O’Riley said.
This is not the first time the clinic has dealt with storms. In 2017, the clinic battled through Hurricane Harvey, but the damage from the winter storm was more extensive than from Harvey.
“Damage-wise this was worse than Harvey….this particular one we’ve got two rooms where the ceilings collapsed. We’ve got another one where they [the plumbers] literally had to just rip through the walls,” O’Riley said.
One of the other damages was to a few vaccines that were stored inside the clinic.
No COVID-19 vaccines were inside the clinic during the storm due to the delayed shipment set by the state, according to O’Riley.
“Luckily, we didn’t have any COVID vaccine in the building,” O’Riley said, “so we got last week’s allocation. We also got this week’s allocation and then we got another 100 doses.”
The clinic received 300 doses of the COVID vaccine, according to O’Riley.
Some of the vaccines saved during the storm include the flu, childhood pneumonia, etc., and O’Riley said they were “very fortunate those were able to be saved.”
Despite the damages to the clinic, the goal remains the same; “Always” be there for the patients “after some type of natural disaster.”
O’Riley and her physicians were in full communication the whole time during the winter storm, and when she arrived at the clinic, her physicians were working on cleaning up the mess.
O’Riley and her physicians were mopping and shop-vacuuming the clinic, she said.
Having everyone working as a team to get the clinic back open for the patients was heartwarming for O’Riley. One group message helped bring everyone together in a time of crisis for the clinic.
On Wednesday of the week of the storm, everyone was there, and despite the power going out that day, the physicians stayed, O’Riley said.