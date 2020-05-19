Calhoun County has received funds for the county airport as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The $30,000 of stimulus money is to be used to improve the parking lot.
During its May 13 meeting, the court approved a $30,000 loan from the general fund pending receipt of the funds.
“It is similar to the one the EMS received, so it is COVID related,” said Commissioner David Hall.
In other business, the court:
Increased the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office’s Forfeited Property Fund by $2,767 for expenses and $1,709 for capital outlay.
Approved an amendment to the Texas Department of Transportation grant for Routine Airport Maintenance Program.
Accepted April reports from Calhoun County District Clerk, Floodplain Administration, and Calhoun County justices of the peace, Precincts 1, 2, 4, and 5.
Approved three budget amendments to the 2020 budget.
Approved payment of Calhoun County and Memorial Medical Center bills and payroll.