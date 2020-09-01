The Memorial Medical Center’s emergency room is ticking back up after a low in April due to the coronavirus.
Jason Anglin, CEO/CFO for MMC, told Calhoun County commissioners at their Aug. 26 meeting there had been 679 visits to the ER in August, compared to 618 in July, 513 in June, and 385 in April.
The number, however, is lower than the 2019 number of 852 visits.
“It’s unscientific, but I think the social distancing, no school is part of the reason,” he said.
The numbers for the under-18 population were lower, and Anglin said in an interview later that it was a logical assumption that since the numbers were lower, the kids must be “very good at social distancing.”
He also noted that allergies and heat-related cases from people being more active were also down well before, so with everything going on, that it is perhaps an indicator that “kids are not being around each other much and not picking things up much.”
However, with the start of school and the anticipated flu season, he expects things to change as that’s traditionally when numbers start to increase.
He noted the hospital does not currently have a supply of flu shots, but when the weather starts to turn around in October or November, the shot will be available.
Also, in his report to commissioners, Anglin said Memorial Medical Clinic had its highest July volume in four years. Lab tests for COVID or allergies were the main driver of the 2,783 July clinic visits.
Anglin reported a net loss of more than $104,000 for August but noted that cash collection is running higher than expected. This, he said, would make the intergovernmental agency transfer smaller than anticipated in December.
In other business, the court:
- Approved signing a contract with Silverback Septic Solutions for Precinct 2
- Approved the fiscal year 2021 Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service contract
- Approved the library director to apply for a $10,000 grant from the Ladd and Katherine Hancher Library Foundation to purchase 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. Noemi Cruz, library director, said the funds would purchase books and supplies as part of a program to read to children before they start school and to encourage parents to take part.
- Declared a list of MMC items as waste and approved disposal
- Approved seven adjustments to the 2020 budget
- Approved payment of bills and payroll for MMC and the county