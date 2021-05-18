Pilots will take to the skies as the Calhoun County Airport hosts its third annual Fly-In event Saturday, May 22.
World War II-style and other aircraft will be on display and flying for spectators at the free event.
Lou Svetlik, contract airport manager and owner of Gateway Flight Center, said a fly-in is a “common term in the aviation industry.”
It is a place for people in aviation and “aviation enthusiasts” to display and view their aircraft, Svetlik said.
“We have made ours somewhat unique by including what we call warbirds, which are vintage aircraft from the World War II era,” Svetlik said.
Svetlik added most of the aircraft have radial engines, or were trainers or active duty craft from the WWII era, “that have been restored and refurbished and are used primarily for public interest and enjoyment.”
“We usually have people of all ages, including small kids, who like to come out and look at the airplanes,” Svetlik said.
In this year’s event, Svetlik said they have a unique opportunity to pull in the Commemorative Air Force.
The Commemorative Air Force has different stations across the United States, according to Svetlik.
“The one specifically we’re getting this year is from San Marcos from the Central Texas Wing. We’re getting the C-47, another class commonly known as a DC-3, and also a T-6 Texan,” Svetlik said.
The Central Texas Wings will be offering rides for those who purchase a ticket, Svetlik added.
In addition to those aircraft, if available, they will bring in a B-25 Liberator, Svetlik said.
The B-25 was a well-known bomber during WWII and was one of the crafts that was used during air raids on Tokyo in early 1942, right after Pearl Harbor, according to Svetlik.
“We will also have aircraft from the Coast Guard and a couple of their aircraft to put on display,” Svetlik said. “We’ll have aircraft of all types here and just kind of participate and have fun for about four or five hours.”
During Friday and Saturday, some of the warbirds will be doing special flyovers in Victoria and Port O’Connor for Warrior’s Weekend.
“We do intend to fly over for them there, and also as they get into the water Saturday morning [weather permitting] on their fishing excursion [in Port O’Connor],” Svetlik said.
The event will have a live band in the hangar, and Svetlik’s family will be providing barbecue.
All the proceeds from the Fly-In event will go towards the Commemorative Air Force and Warriors, Svetlik said.