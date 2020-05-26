H-E-B celebrated their high school senior workers last Thursday, who are graduating Friday, May 29.
Every year H-E-B celebrates their seniors that are graduating from Calhoun High School, but this year is a lot different for the 11 seniors.
Dodie Stuart, the top store leader at the H-E-B in Port Lavaca, had to deal with the COVID-19 crisis this year, and she added that administrators and managers got together and came up with the idea to host a graduation ceremony for the seniors.
“The irony of it is our company sent a memo this morning for us to do something like this,” Stuart said. “And actually gave us some more ideas and a little bit more things that we should do.”
Calhoun High School Senior Clara Cantu has been working at H-E-B for a year and a half, and she said that the store has done “amazing things” for the seniors.
“I didn’t expect this, but this made me feel a lot better for not being able to do a lot of things, the best of the last,” Cantu said. “But this made very happy, and I love H-E-B. I love working for them. They do a lot for us.”
H-E-B honored the seniors for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic with certificates and treats.
Stuart talked about the importance of celebrating the seniors’ accomplishments and the hard work they put in.
“They have given us everything they got and have never called in. They were showing up for their shift,” Stuart said. “So we really wanted to do something special. That is why we went above and beyond this year.”
The community of Calhoun County came together in support of the senior Class of 2020, and Cantu praised them for their support.
“Our community has done a lot for us,” Cantu said. “It’s just great to have a support system…and it’s really putting a smile on our faces.”
Cantu wanted to thank H-E-B for putting smiles on the 11 seniors’ faces.
“You really put a smile on our faces, and we’re really happy, and a big thank you, thank you so much,” Cantu said.