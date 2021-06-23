Robert Knox is a new face in town, and he knows a thing or two about insurance. Representing State Farm Insurance, Knox is a registered representative of State Farm VP Management Corp and is already addressing the community’s insurance needs.
“Port Lavaca is close to the people and things that are important to me,” Knox said. “The team I get to work with is amazing. Julie and Tracie worked for Bob (Bonar) for 20-plus years and know everyone in the community. I’m looking forward to carrying on Bob’s support for the community. I just need to find a place to live. I also believe the Port Lavaca area will see an increase in development as our port continues to expand and bring in more businesses tied to the importing and exporting of resources.”
When asked why he chose to pursue the field of insuring folks and their property, Knox said insurance chose him.
“I didn’t want to be an ‘insurance guy’ when State Farm first approached me. I had just left working for the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee’s office and was consulting for law firms throughout Texas. Luckily, the manager who wanted to discuss the State Farm opportunity with me was a former college math professor, and we hit it off. I love my job and enjoy being a trusted risk advisor to my customers.”
Knox agreed that insurance can be boring to most people and is probably the least understood consumer area in the marketplace.
“Catchy commercials dominate our industry and give consumers a false sense of security. Insurance missteps account for roughly 50 percent of all consumer bankruptcies filed in the U.S,” said Knox. “I saw this every day of the week when I worked for the US Bankruptcy Trustee’s office, and that’s one of the reasons I’m so passionate about consumers receiving good information from good, ethical professionals within our industry.”
Knox advises the community to review their insurance policies with their agent annually. He said policies and policy endorsements could change annually and often do.
“Don’t assume anything. Assuming something is covered or covered to the extent they think is the biggest mistake consumers make,” he said. “Every policy sold by every insurance company has conditions and limits. The only stupid question out there is one you don’t ask. Be prepared to hear how the policy actually works. Many people assume an insurance policy is similar to a maintenance policy. It is not, and don’t expect the cost of insurance to decrease in the long term. The cost to repair and/or replace vehicles and homes isn’t decreasing, thus, every year, all insurance companies are taking on more risk.”
Living on the coast, it is never a question of if there will be a hurricane, but when. Knox advised that when building, remodeling, or modifying a house and other structures, not to take shortcuts.
“Always build to code and keep the maintenance on your structures up to date.”
Knox would like to advise the community to find an agent who will explain the good and the bad of all the insurance policies in the marketplace, including the ones he/she sells. His second piece of advice is to ask lots of questions and not let the boring nature of the information make you want to speed through things. Third, he said, “don’t be cheap. Quality counts when insuring your life and your assets. Cheap insurance policies can put you into financial distress.” Lastly, spend your money on policies that fit your current and future needs and that require meeting with your advisor annually. Make the time.
Knox said most flood insurance policies are underwritten and administered by the NFIP (the government). The program usually runs efficiently, however during a large catastrophe, the timelines for settling claims can be lengthened. Several insurance companies offer fire insurance.
“Stay away from the ones that seem ‘too good to be true.’ At the end of the day, an insurance policy represents a pot of money. That’s what you’re buying, and that pot of money is backed by the insurance company’s ability to pay.”
As far as renters go, Knox said insurance is very important.
“It’s inexpensive, and you’ll be glad you did. It covers your property but also provides for loss of use protection if you are displaced from your rental. That’s huge.”
Knox is no stranger to living on the Gulf Coast. He was born and raised in Sinton. He attended college at Texas A&M University at Corpus Christi, where he earned a BBA in Accounting and MBA in Economics.
Knox said he loves living in Port Lavaca. He said the laid-back atmosphere suits him very well.
“My ‘happy place’ is hanging out by the water in shorts and a t-shirt. I’ve always lived on the coast and enjoy the outdoors. You’ll catch me at the gym early mornings and on the golf course once a week, in the afternoon. I enjoy carpentry, so I have way too many tools and projects to prove it. My friends tell me that I have good jokes, but my delivery is terrible. I’m working on that. I enjoy spending time in Cozumel, and I’m currently learning Spanish.”
Being a runner in high school, Knox tries to attend the state track meet in Austin as often as possible. He also recently purchased a 75-ft Sutphen ladder truck.
“It’s a real, certified fire truck that is used by Midfield VFD for fires. I love driving it, so I bring it out for parades and special events. My kids thought I was a little crazy when I bought it, but they never pass up riding in it.”
Knox has two children. His son, Rob, 23, just graduated from TAMUCC with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and will begin working as an Intensive Care Unit nurse for Spohn Health System in Corpus Christi. He plans to attend CRNA graduate school within a few years. His daughter, Julie, 21, will graduate from TAMUCC in December with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing. She currently works part-time for her father and plans to follow in his footsteps to pursue a career in insurance.