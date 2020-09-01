LaVaca BBQ plans to feed 600 people free of charge on Labor Day
Labor Day weekend will feature tasty treats for 600 customers of LaVaca BBQ as a way of saying thank you.
Lupe Nevarez, co-owner of the barbecue establishment with his wife Christine and daughter Kelli, said, “we are blessed to be where we are at and want to give something back.”
Starting on Saturday, the first 25 customers making a purchase receive a pound of brisket. The second 25 purchases receive a half-pound of brisket.
On Sunday, the first 25 customers receive a free pork taco with their purchase.
And Monday is the day they would like to feed 600 people.
“We’re not usually open on Monday, but we’re pulling in the whole crew,” he said.
This will be a drive-thru event, and he is asking people to come in behind the HJM Elementary School and enter the business’ driveway, set up for drive-thru service.
“Each person in the car will receive a plate. That’s only fair,” he said of the meal that includes a half-pound of pulled pork, chips, a drink, and Blue Bell ice cream.
As this event is to say thanks to essential workers, Nevarez said they were taking an inventory of on-duty police and firefighters so they wouldn’t have to wait in line.
And Nevarez wants to thank his customers who have kept the fledgling business going. He noted, while they have a good product, they were blessed to have a visit from Texas Monthly when they had only been open two-and-half months, but if their customers hadn’t come to eat, we “would have had a lot of leftovers, good leftovers but still leftovers. So we are thanking our customers as well.”
And a part of that is the giveaway on Labor Day when one lucky person will receive a Yeti cooler, a six-pack of beer, a cap, and, maybe the best part, a pound of brisket and a rack of ribs.
“We are doing so well; we need to give back. This is not new for us,” said Nevarez, adding that first responders receive free drinks and ice cream when they stop by for a meal.
Nevarez said they are opening a new place in Bay City that will be managed by his wife while his daughter takes over the Port Lavaca business. He said he will still be working his full-time job while cooking for both places.
The coronavirus pandemic has played its tune on the barbecue joint as it has one many restaurants and businesses in Port Lavaca and Calhoun County.
“I want to put smiles back on peoples’ faces,” said Nevarez. “I think about people who have lost loved ones, lost their jobs, so this is our way of trying to make it a little better.”