Despite the novel coronavirus COVID-19 coming to the United States and to the State of Texas, it is business as usual at First National Bank in Port Lavaca.
President and Chief Executive Officer Terry Cullen said the bank is operating under normal business hours as well as maintaining all online and mobile services.
“We are also closely monitoring the virus and its global spreading,” said Cullen. “We have taken steps concerning sanitation and have educated our staff as to precautions to take.”
Employees are doing everything they can, such as sanitizing surfaces on a constant basis throughout the day and have been instructed to avoid physical contact.
“We are also concerned, and closely monitoring, the effect that media, governmental and corporate actions/cancellations are having on the overall economy and more specifically, our local economy,” said Cullen. “I’m guessing that it might affect Calhoun County more so in the future, and we are trying to be prepared if it does by looking at alternatives if and when it happens.”
Fortunately, 95 percent of banking can be done online with internet and mobile banking, such as making deposits, transferring money and depositing checks.
The Federal Reserve cutting interest rates will affect a number of commercial loans that are already on the books but will have a minimal effect on consumer loans. Mortgage loans may be adjusted as rates fluctuate, but real estate loans are tied more closely to the long term rates of the government bonds, and those rates have actually been rising, according to Cullen.
Overall, outwardly looking in, there are minimal changes at the bank.
“There are a lot of things we are doing and are prepared to do to fill our customers’ needs,” he said. “ Customers are our people. They are what we are here for. Without them, we don’t exist.”