A pipeline explosion in the Port of Corpus Christi that happened Friday, August 21, is linked to a Port Lavaca based company.
Four lawsuits were filed against a local dredging company, Orion, following an explosion on vessel “Waymon L. Boyd”, according to Harris County civil court filings.
Lucio Silva filed a lawsuit for at least $100 million, based on Silva’s severe bodily injuries caused by the explosion. In the lawsuit, Silva brings claims for negligence pursuant to the Jones Act and general maritime law and for unseaworthiness.
Jose Delgado filed a $10 million lawsuit after sustaining severe bodily injuries.
The families of Miguel Martinez and Rafael Espinoza each filed $50 million lawsuits against Orion after Martinez and Espinoza both died due to the explosion.
Joel Rivera died in the explosion, and his family filed a $50 million lawsuit; however an order of nonsuit and dismissal was filed in this case, according to court documents.
The Buzbee Law Firm based in Houston is representing all the plaintiffs.
The U.S. Coast Guard and salvage crews recovered four missing crewmembers after a fire started when the vessel hit an underwater natural gas pipeline, which caused a massive explosion. The fire ignited the vessel and spread from the pipeline to a nearby grain elevator.
“We can confirm that all four missing crewmen have been recovered,” said Mark Stauffer, CEO, Orion Marine Group. “We are grateful to the U.S. Coast Guard, the Port of Corpus Christi Authority, and the rest of the associated agencies for their tireless efforts in assisting in the search and recovery efforts. We are devastated by the loss of four of our colleagues, each of whom has been a valuable part of the Orion team for many years. Our heartfelt prayers and sympathy are extended to their families and friends, and we ask that everyone please respect their privacy as we all work to recover from this terrible incident,” according to a press release from the port.
Approximately 1,600 gallons of diesel fuel has been removed from the water.
The cause of the incident is under investigation, according to the release.