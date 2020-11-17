Indianola Fishing Marina officially closed the window and opened the doors to a bigger than normal crowd of customers this past weekend.
In late July, storm surge from Hurricane Hanna rose quickly and sparked a fire damaging the IFM bait room and parts of the store. With help from the community and a tremendous outpouring of support, the marina has been open to the public with limited access to the store.
Due to Facebook and other social media, word traveled that IFM literally opened its doors, and people came out to see the new building, eat lunch, and more.
“The store is not totally complete, but people are able to walk in and come see our bigger building,” said one of the owners, Brenda Hanselka. “Customers can now come in, pick out their own drinks, tackle, and other merchandise instead of having to use a window. Customers are commenting on how nice everything turned out.”
Hanselka said they are adding a picture wall and are asking patrons to bring their own IFM memories to add. The netting is back up on the ceiling, which features treasures found on the beaches and in the water.
IFM is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Don Hanselka and Kerry Hanselk also own the marina.