Memorial Medical Center suffered a loss in October, according to the report presented during the Nov. 25 Calhoun County Commissioners Court meeting.
The reason for the $119,178 loss was a drop in the census, which CEO Jason Anglin said was the lowest month in the past four years.
“Our ER was down, but outpatient and the clinic were up, but surgery was significantly lower than last year,” he said.
Anglin noted in October 2019, 147 surgeries were performed compared to 77 this year.
The hospital is in the black for the year, however.
Following the meeting, commissioners recognized November as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.
The proclamation noted that for more than 40 years, hospice has helped to provide comfort and dignity for people in their final months.
It also encouraged Calhoun County residents to learn more about hospice and become more aware of end-of-life care, including discussing the wishes with a loved one.
The proclamation was presented to Kathleen Card, Community Relations, Hospice of South Texas.
In other business, the court:
Approved vacating lots 51 and 52 of the Caracol Subdivision following a public hearing
Accepted a check for $434.37 from Janik Alligators for the Green Lake Alligator Project. Commissioner Gary Reese said they are hoping to get more tags for next year to increase the take from the lake
Awarded the low bid for the Delivered Fuel Annual Supply
Awarded low bids for Insecticides for Mosquito Control
Awarded low bids for Road Materials, Asphalts, Oils, and Emulsions
Approved Commissioner Vern Lyssy to open a credit account with Bassco Services
Named Lanyine Sajous and Lily Ko to the Calhoun County Library Board
Accepted October reports from the Calhoun County Auditor and the Calhoun County Treasurer’s Office
Approved payment of MMC, county bills, and payroll