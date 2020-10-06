August was a positive month for Memorial Medical Center, the chief executive officer report to the Calhoun County commissioners during their Sept. 30 meeting.
Jason Anglin, CEO of MMC, said with the stimulus funds as revenue, the county had a positive month of $59,000 with a $312,000 loss on the year.
“It could have been a $1,320,000 loss,” he said. “The stimulus funds had a significant impact.”
Anglin also noted that the payer mix was different for August. In June and July, self-pay was at an all-time high of 21.1 percent, but in August, that indicator decreased to 15 percent.
“The resultant flip was an increase on the insurance side,” he said.
Anglin said repayment of $3.7 million in Medicare Advance funds is on hold, as the U.S. Congress hasn’t passed another COVID-19 stimulus package. He said they approached senators and representatives about including loan forgiveness in the bill and received favorable comments.
Also, the court designated the Bauer Community Center as a site to impanel a jury due to the virus.
“It gives them more room to spread out,” said Judge Richard Meyer.
In other business, the court:
- Authorized Commissioner David Hall to submit a grant application to Texas General Land Office for the construction of an educational pavilion and general use pavilion on Miller’s Point at Magnolia Beach/Indianola area. Hall said this is a full application after the pre-application was accepted.
- Authorized Hall to apply for a grant through the Formosa Environmental Endowment Fund Trust for the purchase of a tire reclaimer/shredder
- Authorized Commissioner Gary Reese to submit a grant application to the state land office for the expansion of King Fisher Park with the estimated cost of $500 funding to come from the county’s GOMESA funds. Reese said this was to purchase eight acres of land.
- Authorized Reese to contract with a grant writer for the King Fisher project
- Accepted payment of $79,949.59 from the city of Seadrift for roadwork in Precinct 4
- Approved a preliminary plat for Cardenas RV Park
- Approved Lou Svetilk’s request to exercise his right for the option to renew the Fixed Base Operation Lease Agreement and the Base Operator/Airport Manager contract. “I am pleased with what he is doing out there. There’s a waiting line for the planes as there’s not enough room,” said Commissioner Vern Lyssy.
- Appointed Steven Dierschke as a director of Drainage District #4 to replace Melbourn Shillings
- Approved the 2020 Order Passing Maximum Salaries, Making Monthly Appropriations, and Passing Holiday Schedule
- Accepted the August report from the Tax Assessor-Collectors Office
- Approved payment of MMC and county payroll and bills
- Heard a presentation from Enterprise on fleet management via Zoom
- Approved eight budget amendments to the 2020 budget