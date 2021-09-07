A tax credit helped to give Memorial Medical Center a positive financial month for July.
MMC CEO Jason Anglin reported net revenue of $291,000 for July to the Calhoun County Commissioner’s Court during its Wednesday meeting.
The COVID Employer Tax Credit was more than $1.265 million. The credit allows the hospital to reduce expenses associated with COVID, so the hospital netted $889,000.
“The employer tax credit came at a good time for us,” said Anglin, noting that self-pay was 17 percent, and the 340B program, which fluctuates, was low in July.
He also reported that a grant of $453,000 was used to purchase an X-Ray fluoroscopic machine. The MMC board of managers approved the purchase during its monthly meeting.
There was a moment of levity in the courtroom when agenda item nine, the order to set the salaries of the county auditor and assistants, was skipped by Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer.
When asked about it, he said, “We’ll go back to nine.”
“I was kind of scared there,” said Auditor Cindy Mueller, which elicited laughter from the courtroom.
The court approved the order setting the salaries.
“Now Cindy should feel more comfortable,” said Meyer, to which Mueller responded, “thank you, judge.”
In other business, the court:
- Amended the 2021 budget following a public hearing on the amendments.
- Accepted an anonymous $300 donation to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office to be deposited in the Motivation Account.
- Approved the purchase of a Clorox 360 Disinfecting Machine for $3,672 from Jail Telephone Commission Funds.
- Approved an addendum to the specifications and invitation to bid packet for inmate telephone services and inmate banking software, commissary service, and fiduciary management services for the Calhoun County Adult Detention Center.
- Approved the 2022 Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service grant contract.
- Took no action on an infrastructure development plan for Highway 172 RV Park.
- Approved a petition to vacate a part of Outlot 2 in Outblock 24 of the Port O’Connor Townsite following a public hearing.
- Approved a preliminary plat of the Casarez Subdivision, a replat of Outlot 2 in Outblock 24 of the Port O’Connor Townsite.
- Approved a petition to vacate a part of Outlot 1 and 4 in Outblock 11 of the Port O’Connor Townsite in the Santiago Gonzales Survey following a public hearing.
- Approved a preliminary plat of the Jameson Subdivision, a replat of Outlot 1 and 4 in Outblock 11 of the Port O’Connor Townsite in the Santiago Gonzales Survey.
- Accepted the June report from the Calhoun County Treasurer’s Office and July reports from the Calhoun County Auditor and Calhoun County justice of the peace, precinct 3.
- Approved payment of county and MMC bills and payroll.