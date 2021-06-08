Memorial Medical Center saw another positive month in April, thanks in part to a modification to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The modification allowed the hospital to file in the first quarter for reimbursement, MMC CEO Jason Anglin reported to the Calhoun County commissioners at their June 2 meeting.
In addition, the hospital’s work with nursing homes qualified it for a credit that helped lead to the $502,047 April figure.
“As it stands, we might be able to apply for the second quarter, but I don’t expect that we will be eligible for the third quarter,” he said.
He also reported that they were working on the annual hospital survey as well as the accounting for the nursing home program.
Also, during the meeting, the court approved the Calhoun County Clerks Records Archive Plan for 2021-2022.
The goal of the plan is to modernize and upgrade the old record systems in the Clerk’s Office. This includes adding records and information, reducing manual lookups and searches, expediting record searching as well as providing public information to the citizens, and preserving original records.
So far, Kofile Technologies, the company hired to digitize records, has completed military discharges as well as indexes from 1845 to 1995 and has set up Quicklinks.
“This is an ongoing project,” said County Clerk Anna Goodman.
Commissioner Vern Lyssy asked if the fee had been reduced, and Goodman said the Texas Legislature had considered reducing the maximum fee to $5 but left it at $10.
These funds are used to pay for digitizing the records.
In other business, the court:
- Approved the preliminary plat and drainage plan for Cumpean RV Park.
- Approved the final plat of Keller’s Landing.
- Authorized Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer to sign a letter of support for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality grant application of La Salle Water Control and Improvement District No. 1A, which will be used to convert to a municipal utility district in order to merge with the Port O’Connor Improvement District
- Authorized Commissioner Gary Reese to submit a grant application to the Texas General Land Office for Phase 2 of the Boggy Bayou Nature Park Shoreline Protection Project.
- Authorized Reese to contract with Kathy Smartt Grants for $500 to prepare the grant application for the GLO.
- Approved increases to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office’s Forfeited Property Fund for 2020.
- Declared items from the County Clerk’s Office as surplus/salvage.
- Accepted the April report from the Calhoun County Auditor, the March report from the Calhoun County Treasurer, the Investment Report for the quarter ending March 31, and the quarterly statement of balance for the quarter ending March 31 from the treasurer’s office.
- Approved five budget amendments for the 2021 budget.
- Approved payment of bills and payroll for the county and MMC.