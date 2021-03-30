The February winter storm made its presence felt at Memorial Medical Center, it was reported to the Calhoun County Commissioners during their Wednesday, March 24, meeting.
The hospital lost $220,000 due to lower volume caused by the storm, said Jason Anglin, CEO of the hospital. He told the court that January had been a positive $200,000 and that year to date losses were $13,000.
The vaccine clinic went efficiently, said Anglin, noting the hospital received 1,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Also, the commissioners authorized Elections Administrator Mary Orta to sign for an upgrade for Vista Solutions Group. Orta said the upgrade is compatible with their computer upgrade.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Approved amendments to the 2020 and 2021 budgets following a public hearing. Approved the preliminary plat for the Ramon R. Hernandez subdivision in Magnolia Beach.
- Approved installation of a stop sign on 15th Street at the intersection of Monroe Avenue in Port O’Connor.
- Accepted the February report from the Tax Assessor-Collector.
- Approved four budget amendments for the 2020 budget and eight amendments for the 2021 budget.
- Approved payment of MMC and county payroll and bills.