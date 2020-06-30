POINT COMFORT – The Calhoun Port Authority board approved its 2020 budget during a special meeting called Thursday, June 25.
The port’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.
The proposed budget would net $4,266,741 after deprecation from $18,145, 422 in proposed revenues and proposed expenditures of $13,878,68. Two included expenditures have no price tag – maintenance for Dredge Island and the North Peninsula, which will affect the net.
Port Director Charles Hausmann said the budget is to include $500,000 for general maintenance and the purchase of a large generator.
Board Chairman J.C. Melcher noted a new client was ready to start construction, but there wasn’t an opportunity to review their financials to include in the budget.
“The coming calendar year is going to be a dramatic year for us,” said Melcher.
“I appreciate the professionalism exemplified by this budget. In the old day, it was drudgery to do this, so I appreciate the professionalism here,” said board member Tony Wehmeyer, who attended via phone.
In other business, the port:
- Approved AN/NH3 storage fees. Hausmann said both Ineos and Invista understand that decreased throughput was the reason it increased to cover expenses and other items. The new fees are $5.01 per short ton for AN storage and $15.90 for NH3 storage.
- Approved the fiscal year 2020 budget amendments