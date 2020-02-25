The Lavaca Bay Foundation held a public meeting last Thursday in the Memorial Medical Board Room.
The foundation invited Calhoun County Port Authority Director Charles Hausmann as the guest speaker for the evening’s meeting.
Hausmann talked about projects that the Port has planned in the future. After the meeting, he spoke to the Wave about the projects.
“Well, basically, what I’ve talked about are things that the port has planned and are coming in the future,” Hausmann said.
One of the plans that Hausmann talked about is “widening and deepening the jetty deficiency project.” He later added the port has plans to build new docks and facilities.
Hausmann later talked about the economic impact that these new projects will have on Calhoun County.
“The potential to create hundreds of new jobs with industry coming in with the new pier facilities alone,” Hausmann said. “For each pier, you are looking at 20 to 25 people that are new hires coming in.”
In Hausmann’s presentation, one of the concerns is preserving the jetty system, and concerning the slide, it said that the jetty system is in danger of structural failure, and stabilization work is “critically needed.”
In addition to the slide, the Corps of Engineers headquarters has recently approved a design deficiency report for the Matagorda jetties.
Hausmann talked about the importance of preserving the jetties.
“We’re working right now with the federal government to make sure that we get the funding put into place, to actually come in and realign the jetties and fix the problem,” Hausmann said. “It will create much safer currents for the mariners and ships coming in through the jetties.”
The Lavaca Bay Foundation will host its next meeting Thursday, March 19.