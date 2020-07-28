POINT COMFORT – Calhoun Port Authority board members met Thursday to go over revisions to the bylaws.
Commissioners Luis De La Garza and Jay Cuellar were appointed to work on updating the district’s bylaws. Newly hired attorney, Alan Sanders with Moore Landey, LLP, of Galveston was present to go over his suggested revisions.
The portion of the bylaws dealing with retirement for commissioners created a few sparks.
“The part about elected officials receiving retirement is outdated,” Cuellar said.
“It is not outdated,” responded Commissioner Tony Holladay to which Cuellar said, “that’s your vote, buddy.”
De La Garza said he was very much against keeping this in the bylaws.
Board Chairman J.C. Melcher said Attorney David Roberts had explained that removing it couldn’t be done.
Sanders said it would generally apply to a board as an entity, and the policy does allow commissioners to opt out.
However, he added that at a certain point in the election sequence, you can say you have a new board, and it could be changed.
If the policy change is adopted, then following the 2023 election, a new board would be considered elected after the new policy was adopted.
Commissioner Johnny Perez said he felt that stopping it for the new guy was unfair and that he didn’t feel right about that.
“That’s enough discussion on this; we’re wasting time,” said Melcher in order to move on to the next revision.
Another section of the bylaws concerned the port director’s authority to hire and fire personnel. It stated that the port director “shall have authority to hire and terminate all employees of the port, except the employment and termination of the deputy port director, which said position hiring and termination shall be subject to approval by the board of commissioners.”
In 2018, the board approved a change to its personnel manual to say that hiring a legislative liaison required board approval. After the meeting, Cuellar said they would be looking at the personnel manual as well but did note the conflict.
Another revision would allow the chairman to limit comments that are repetitious or irrelevant but noted it can’t be done based on discrimination on the comments as favored or not by a perceived majority or minority of the board.
The majority of the revisions suggested by Sanders were to satisfy legal requirements and for consistency.
The board took no action to approve the revised bylaws.
Also, the board took no action following a closed session to discuss the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property with Alcoa.