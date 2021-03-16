POINT COMFORT – The Port of Port Lavaca-Point Comfort is feeling the effects of diminished demand for production chemicals worldwide.
It comes in the form of fewer ships and barges lining up to offload or take on cargo.
In February, 45 vessels came through the port, Calhoun Port Director Charles Hausmann told the Calhoun Port Authority Board during its regular meeting on March 10.
Of those 45 vessels, 10 were deep-draft, 35 were inland barges, and 89 invoices were issued, said Hausmann.
“As you can see, our numbers are down significantly from what we normally average,” he said. “That is relatively due to the decrease in demand for chemicals in the world market. I know Formosa orders are down.”
“We are still shut down,” said Formosa Vice President for Business Development, Jack Wu. “It’s coming back slowly.”
“The demand is just not there right now, and I’m hoping we see an uptick in a couple of months,” said Hausmann.
In February, revenue tons were 171,950.3 short tons. For the first eight months of the port’s fiscal year, a total of more than 2.5 million short tons was reported.
Hausmann also noted that NGL loaded out six crude oil barges for 19,467.4 short tons; Harvest loaded out four crude oil barges at 10,646.9 short tons, and Seadrift Coke loaded out three barges for export at 8,800 short tons.
Also, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently dredging in the channel, and when finished, is scheduled to move to another area.
Also, during the meeting, the board canceled two races for the May 1 election. Incumbent Johnny J. Perez was unopposed as was Daniel Krueger, who ran for the District 6 seat previously held by Tony Wehmeyer.
In other business, the board:
- Awarded the bid for the conveyor dock mooring/breasting dolphin replacement project to Russell Marine
- Awarded the bid for the Acrylonitrile Marine Vapor Combustion System replacement project to J.M. Davidson
- Approved the port’s Homestead Exemption for the 2021 tax year
- Approved retaining Harrison. Waldrop & Uherek, LLP, to prepare the fiscal year 2021 annual audit report and financial statement
- Approved the port director to negotiate a land purchase in Alamo Beach not to exceed $5,000 per acre
-Approved the financial report and transfer of funds