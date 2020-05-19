The Port of Port Lavaca-Point Comfort is loading and unloading product at a rate which will produce another respectable 10-month period for the port.
During the Calhoun Navigation District’s teleconference Wednesday, Calhoun Port Director Charles Hausmann reported that in the first ten months of 2020, revenue tons were 4,816461.17 short tons.
“This is the highest 10-month total ever on record,” said Hausmann.
In addition, he reported that 112 vessels arrived during April, including 30 deep-draft vessels and 82 inland barges. April revenue tons were 462,67 7.3 short tons.
In addition, Hausmann noted that NGL loaded out 28 crude oil barges totaling 93,229.8 short tons; Harvest loaded out six crude oil barges totaling 16,290.6 short tons; Seadrift Coke loaded out four barges of needle coke totaling 6,630.9 short tons to one ship for export.
In other business, the board:
Approved an easement agreement with Texas NGL Pipelines for a 325.0 rod, an eight-inch pipeline across a portion of submerged real property owned by the port under Lavaca Bay.
Approved the fiscal year 2020 budget amendments.
Approved financial reports and disbursements and transfers of funds.