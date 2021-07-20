POINT COMFORT – The Calhoun Port Authority board approved a binding Memorandum of Understanding for the Channel Project during its regular meeting on July 14.
The memorandum was with Max Midstream and is part of a bond issuance for infrastructure. This memorandum agrees to make Max Midstream the guarantor of the bonds.
“The port will not be on the hook for the bonds by having Max Midstream guarantee them,” said Port Director Charles Hausmann.
The public-private partnership includes widening and deepening the channel, as well as adding a turning basin.
The board approved taking official action toward issuance of bonds or notes to provide port facilities for Max Midstream and declaring official intent to reimburse expenditures during a special meeting on July 7, as well as adopting a resolution to determine the capitalized interest period related to the Calhoun County Navigation Industrial Development Authority Facility Senior Revenue Bonds, Series 2021A tax-exempt AMT, and Series 2021B, taxable supplemental, for action taken during a June 9 meeting and approved other matters in connection with the issue.
Also, during the meeting, Hausmann reported about a 32 percent decrease in throughput for the fiscal year 2020 at 3,648,310.3 short tons. The decrease, Hausmann noted, was due to the slowed world economy due to COVID-19.
He also reported 85 vessels came into the port during June, 18 of which were deep-draft vessels, and 67 were inland barges. Revenue tons for June were at 315,494.9 short tons.
Loading out from the port were 10 crude oil barges totaling 29,807.9 short tons for NGL; two crude oil barges totaling 7,162.1 short tons for Harvest; six crude oil barges totaling 19,949.7 short tons for Max Midstream; and Seadrift Coke five barges for 8,234.3 short tons to one ship.
In other business, the board:
Approved sponsorship of the Gulf Intracoastal Canal Association convention at $2,500. Commissioner J.C. Melcher said the port gets about 1,200 barges that use the canal, and it is good to support the organization.
Approved an easement and right of way for Frontier Communications for phone lines and necessary appurtenances to the port administration building.
Amended a Memorandum of Understanding with Ineos Nitriles USA with a date of March 1, 2023, to decide on the purchase of property. “My feeling is we can now move forward with the transaction,” said Hausmann.
Approved board member committee meetings by a 4-1 vote, with Melcher voting against, following a closed session.
Took no further action following the closed session that included discussion of a business prospect.
Approved financial report, disbursements, and transfer of funds.