The city of Seadrift will soon be getting a new RV Park on SH-185 south.
Marco Martinez, part-owner of the RV Park, and his partner and brother-in-law Leroy Trevino, were on a break from developing the land for their RV right next to Bubba’s Seafood.
Both Martinez and Trevino wanted to build their park next to the Texas coast so that people can utilize the park for recreational use as well, Martinez said.
“There are a lot of guys that do a lot of fishing and do a lot of ducking hunting,” Martinez said.
The land is on an 80-acre plot with 13 and a half acres allotted for the park and the option to buy the rest of it, Martinez said.
The Park will have a swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen and pavilion, and possibly a gym for the community to use.
Martinez said the gym would be a good size and will charge a small fee for the use of the gym, not only for the people living in the RV park but the community too.
“We’re even talking about having a pretty good-sized full-service laundromat, eventually, for the people that come to the RV Park and work or live here,” Martinez said.
Without the rain, Martinez said they are looking at three to four months to complete the first phase.
Martinez explained the number of RVs that will be placed as each phase progresses.
In the first phase, they will have 60 RVs at the park and another 30 in the second phase, Martinez said.
The facility will be all concrete from the roads and the pads, Martinez said. He added they want to build a pavilion where the lake is.
Martinez said he wants a lot of people to come to the Seadrift community, and they invested a lot of money and are planning to stay.