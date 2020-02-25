Siegeler Insurance is proud to welcome its newest associate. Chris Dobsky has joined the team to operate the Port O’ Connor office.
Dobsky is a 2017 graduate of the Mays Business School of Texas A & M University. He moved to Victoria in 2019 to begin a life with his future wife Caitlin Carter, daughter of Brenda and Chuck Carter, of Port O Connor. Caitlin is a geologist with Golder and Associates in Victoria.
Dobsky stated, “I am excited to establish myself in the community as a trustworthy and professional service provider and look forward to meeting all of the good people of Port O Connor and the surrounding areas”.
During this transition for Dobsky, the office will be closed Mondays for a short period of time. The phone in the Port O Connor office will be forwarded to the Giddings office for client’s convenience. The Giddings office can also be reached directly at 979-542-3449, or 800-283-4086. Dobsky can also be reached on his cell phone at 713-213-6769
The public is asked to stop by and meet Dobsky at any time.