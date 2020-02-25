Chris Dobsky

Chris Dobsky is the newest associate at Siegeler Insurance. Dobsky will operate the Port O’Connor office. (Contributed photo)

Siegeler Insurance is proud to welcome its newest associate. Chris Dobsky has joined the team to operate the Port O’ Connor office.

Dobsky is a 2017 graduate of the Mays Business School of Texas A & M University. He moved to Victoria in 2019 to begin a life with his future wife Caitlin Carter, daughter of Brenda and Chuck Carter, of Port O Connor. Caitlin is a geologist with Golder and Associates in Victoria.

Dobsky stated, “I am excited to establish myself in the community as a trustworthy and professional service provider and look forward to meeting all of the good people of Port O Connor and the surrounding areas”.

During this transition for Dobsky, the office will be closed Mondays for a short period of time. The phone in the Port O Connor office will be forwarded to the Giddings office for client’s convenience. The Giddings office can also be reached directly at 979-542-3449, or 800-283-4086. Dobsky can also be reached on his cell phone at 713-213-6769

The public is asked to stop by and meet Dobsky at any time.

Tags