Foodies, get ready.
The Port Lavaca City Council approved plans for new eateries during its Aug. 16 meeting.
A conceptual plan for a restaurant and retail development north of State Highway 35 and east of Village Road was approved.
The city’s Planning Commission recommended approval of Big Daddy’s Bar and Grill and gift shop.
Jessica Carpenter, director of Development Services for the city, said the project meets the city’s economic development desire for more restaurants.
It will be near Whataburger and the previously approved Express Inn on Highway 35.
The council also approved a conceptual plan for a Burger King to join the city’s fast-food lineup.
The restaurant, which will include a drive-thru, will be north of Travis Street and south of Tiney Browning Boulevard next to the White Oak Strip Mall.
Carpenter said the future land use map designates the area as commercial, so the plan is compliant with the map.
The third food-related plan approved was for K’s Sno-Cone Hut, 449 Broadway St.
Acosta Electric is currently on the site, and Carpenter said it is a mixed-use area, which is a positive.
“Any time a site can hold a mixed-use type of development, that is definitely encouraged,” said Carpenter.
The Sno-Cone Hut will be located near Acosta Electric, and traffic will flow in from Broadway and exit on Commerce Street.
Carpenter said the Texas Department of Transportation had reviewed the plan and changed the traffic flow to come in closer to the Broadway and Commerce streets intersection and exit on Commerce.
It will be a self-contained portable building, which will not require water or sewer hookups but will still be able to obtain its health permits, said Carpenter.
Also, during the meeting the council:
- Approved a conceptual plan for a proposed medium-density residential four-plex development in the Rafei Subdivision.
- Approved a three-lot preliminary minor plat for Howlett’s Subdivision at the northeast corner of Austin Street and Henry Barber Way.
In other business, the council:
- Received a budget report from the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority.
- Approved the use of Bayfront Peninsula Park for its eighth Family Day on Sept. 18.
- Awarded the bid for the Motel 6 Sewer Main Replacement project to Lester Contracting for $37,750.
- Adopted the city Financial Management and Budgetary Policies for 2021-2022.
- Approved a two-year ground lease agreement with Ausencio Rubio Rayna, DBA Poor Boy’s Bait.
- Amended its lease with Helena Chemical to provide for 5 percent annual rate increase.
- Approved amendments to the Appendix A ordinance on fees, rates and charges.
- Took no action following an executive session.