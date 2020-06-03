The country is slowly coming back from COVID-19, and now with a possible hurricane circling in the Gulf of Mexico, you can be forgiven if you don’t remember there is a runoff election in July.
Reminder: There is a runoff election on July 14.
Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order postponed the election amid the shelter-at-home period.
Incumbent Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 4, Kevin Koliba is facing off against challenger Louis Warren for the position on the Republican ticket.
Statewide runoff races on the Democratic side include Texas Senate, State Board of Education, and Texas Railroad Commissioner.
In a runoff election, voters who cast ballots in the primary must vote for the same political party as the first time. Voters that did not cast a ballot in the primary can vote in either party’s runoff.
The deadline to register to vote is July 15, and the last day to apply by mail is July 2. The date is for receipt of the application, not the postmark.
Early voting starts June 29 in the Calhoun County Courthouse lobby. It continues through July 10, except for July 3 when the courthouse will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 7 and July 9.
Early voting for a runoff is usually one week but, due to the virus, it has been expanded to two weeks by the secretary of state, noted Calhoun County Elections Administrator Mary Orta.
Masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer will be provided, said Orta. However, she said residents are encouraged to wear their own masks and gloves, bring their own pen for filling in the ballot, and their own hand sanitizer if they prefer.
In addition, if residents prefer to vote curbside, call 361-553-4440, and a ballot will be provided.